State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,202 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.67.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,144 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $362,682.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,640,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,442,679.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.70, for a total value of $1,559,149.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,620,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,120,891.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $362,682.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,640,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,442,679.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,941 shares of company stock valued at $17,885,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $333.32 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.01 and a fifty-two week high of $349.07. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.46.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

