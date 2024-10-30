State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of SPX Technologies worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,279,000 after buying an additional 68,798 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 65.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

SPX Technologies stock opened at $159.25 on Wednesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $173.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.15 and its 200 day moving average is $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.