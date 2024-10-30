State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,135 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $218,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 56,658 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 249,297 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 917,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

NYSE F opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

