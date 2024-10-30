State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,925 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.11. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.63 and a 52 week high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

