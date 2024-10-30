State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,845 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $102.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

