State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,120 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $379.84 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.54 and its 200 day moving average is $382.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

