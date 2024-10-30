State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 626 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.10% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $133.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.43 and a 200-day moving average of $116.81. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 52.73%. The business had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

