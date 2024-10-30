Steven L. Fradkin Sells 27,874 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $2,801,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,839. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 343.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

