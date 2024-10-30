StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enservco has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.08.
Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,040.29% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.
