StockNews.com Downgrades Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.40.

NYSE FMX opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $95.84 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.06.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 13.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

