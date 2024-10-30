StockNews.com Downgrades GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) to Sell

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
GSI Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $3.48 on Monday. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $88.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.95.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 66.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
