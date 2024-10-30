StockNews.com Lowers eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Sell

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EHTH. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

EHTH opened at $5.00 on Monday. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $147.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.53.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $65.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.79 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, CFO John J. Stelben purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eHealth news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi purchased 10,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $42,703.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,394.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Stelben purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 80,365 shares of company stock valued at $329,404 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in eHealth by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in eHealth by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

