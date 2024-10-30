StockNews.com Upgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to “Hold”

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TAL

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 0.04.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 569.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 328.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.