Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSYS. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SSYS

Stratasys Price Performance

SSYS opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.19. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Stratasys by 18.2% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,968,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after purchasing an additional 918,703 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 642,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 116,912 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Stratasys by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 817,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Stratasys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $9,301,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.