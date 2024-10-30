Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 668 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $584.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.61. The stock has a market cap of $504.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $414.04 and a 12-month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.