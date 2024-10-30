TCP Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa stock opened at $281.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.65 and a 200-day moving average of $273.26. The company has a market cap of $515.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $230.03 and a one year high of $293.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.