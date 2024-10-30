Thomas J. Ward Sells 12,737 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total transaction of $4,244,095.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,460,167.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE SNA opened at $333.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.18. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.21 and a 52 week high of $335.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.30.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 942,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,424,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,217,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,815,000 after purchasing an additional 280,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap-on by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNA. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

