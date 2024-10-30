THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,169,075. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 548.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

