Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading 8.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.64). 283,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 155,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.59).

Time Out Group Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.98. The firm has a market cap of £168.12 million, a P/E ratio of -758.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Time Out Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment business. It operates through Time Out Market and Time Out Media segments. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets; as well as involved in franchise activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.