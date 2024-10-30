Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Insider Jeff Ward Buys 20,000 Shares

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Ward acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,452.73).

Titon Trading Down 3.1 %

TON opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of £8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -861.11 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.72. Titon Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.50 ($1.19).

Get Titon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Titon

(Get Free Report)

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.