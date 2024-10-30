Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE) Insider Michel Marier Acquires 200,000 Shares

Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE – Get Free Report) insider Michel Marier bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,000.00 ($40,131.58).

Michel Marier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Michel Marier bought 50,000 shares of Toro Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($6,907.89).

On Monday, September 2nd, Michel Marier bought 200,000 shares of Toro Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($26,315.79).

On Friday, August 2nd, Michel Marier bought 100,000 shares of Toro Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,100.00 ($18,486.84).

On Monday, August 5th, Michel Marier bought 98,051 shares of Toro Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,922.04 ($2,580.29).

Toro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 11.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

