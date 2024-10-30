TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 316.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 228,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 173,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. TD Cowen downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.83. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.