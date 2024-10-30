Tractor Supply FY2024 EPS Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $10.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.30. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $268.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $186.06 and a twelve month high of $307.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $332,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 25.0% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 66,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,323,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

