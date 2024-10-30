TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Cut to $116.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.02 and its 200 day moving average is $140.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,269.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,269.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,557.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,907 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 48.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 187.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,560,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,528,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

