TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $126.24, but opened at $91.15. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $89.92, with a volume of 2,548,802 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. Baird R W upgraded TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $169.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total value of $3,186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,587,352.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,902.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total value of $3,186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,587,352.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,907. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 59.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 29.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day moving average of $140.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

