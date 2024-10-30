Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,558.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 49,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

UBER stock opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

