Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,092 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

