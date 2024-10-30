United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 0.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $139.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as low as $136.27 and last traded at $136.73. Approximately 597,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,203,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.43.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,167.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 98,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 94,398 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

