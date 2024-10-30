Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $23.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,876,112.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,876,112.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,579,617.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,192,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,058 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Unity Software by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,524,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Unity Software by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,034 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.28.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

