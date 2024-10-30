ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Up 17.2% – Here’s What Happened

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.96 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02). 703,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,070,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

