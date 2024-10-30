Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.9% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 115.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $249.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $252.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

