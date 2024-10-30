Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,531.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $59.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

