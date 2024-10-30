Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V stock opened at $281.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $515.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.26.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

View Our Latest Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.