Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra stock opened at $126.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $143.87.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

