Vivid Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.48.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $395.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.96 and a 12 month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

