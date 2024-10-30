Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 36.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -169.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.