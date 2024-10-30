Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,635 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $80.74. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

