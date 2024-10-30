Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,315 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.21 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.