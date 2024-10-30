Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $8.41 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 757.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,848 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $91.28.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

