Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 119,960 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 39,474.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $763,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.91. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.