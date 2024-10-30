Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $247,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth $248,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $269,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

RWL opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $75.08 and a 12-month high of $100.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

