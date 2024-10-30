Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,435 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $203,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 79,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 355,567 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $87,084,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 29,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $255.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.93.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

