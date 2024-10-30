Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 29,058 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,894,000 after buying an additional 6,984,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,608,000 after purchasing an additional 731,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 296,675 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,573,000 after purchasing an additional 288,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,960,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY opened at $226.30 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $150.76 and a one year high of $226.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

