WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $20,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $100.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,712.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

