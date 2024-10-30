Wedbush Estimates Alphabet’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the information services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

GOOG stock opened at $171.14 on Monday. Alphabet has a one year low of $123.88 and a one year high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,716,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,355,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,171,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,815,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876,534 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,731,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,128,000 after acquiring an additional 979,083 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,558,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,179,000 after acquiring an additional 684,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,657,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,688,743,000 after purchasing an additional 636,008 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

