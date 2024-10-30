Wells Fargo & Company Raises Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $206.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

BAH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $184.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $189.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,406. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

