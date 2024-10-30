West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on West Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $22.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $376.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 87.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

