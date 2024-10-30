What is Cormark’s Estimate for goeasy FY2024 Earnings?

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $16.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.02. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.68 EPS.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on goeasy from C$210.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$218.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$218.78.

TSE GSY opened at C$174.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. goeasy has a one year low of C$108.84 and a one year high of C$206.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$182.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$183.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$372.40 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 33.40%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total transaction of C$846,000.00. 22.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

