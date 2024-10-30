What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for TENX FY2024 Earnings?

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($6.20) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.62) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($8.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.10) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENX opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $61.20.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

