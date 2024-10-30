What is Raymond James’ Forecast for MAG Silver Q3 Earnings?

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital downgraded MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $17.99 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

